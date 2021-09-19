Mandy Moore Just Debuted Adorable Bangs With an Epic Emmys 2021 Arrival

Watch : Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Best Looks & 2021 Predictions

This is us...in awe of Mandy Moore's new bangs!

Moore wowed on the red carpet during the 2021 Emmys tonight on Sept. 19, looking gorgeous in a ravishing ruched red gown by Carolina Herrera that featured a breathtaking, asymmetrical tulle skirt. Plus, the spaghetti straps perfectly framed Moore's adorable new hairstyle. The iconic bangs are back, baby, and we want Moore!

The This Is Us star returned to the Emmy Awards after landing her first nomination in 2019 for portraying Rebecca Pearson on the beloved NBC series. And, the 2021 Emmys marks her first Emmys ceremony as a new mom!

"Tonight's MVP accessory," Moore jokingly captioned an Instagram Story of a breast pump before the awards ceremony.

Moore officially made her postpartum red carpet debut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16, three months after giving birth to son August. "A little sunshine," Moore captioned on Instagram to describe her bright yellow ALTUZARRA gown.