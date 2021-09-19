Livestream the Emmys on CTV
Yara Shahidi Just Reminded Us She's Related to Nas at the 2021 Emmys

Yara Shahidi exclusively revealed the playlist she listened to while getting ready for the 2021 Emmys, giving her rapper cousin Nas a shoutout and reminding us they're related.

Watch: Yara Shahidi Just Reminded Us She's Related to Nas at Emmys

Just call her DJ Yara Shahidi.

When the Grown-ish star stopped by E!: Live From the Red Carpet at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, she revealed the playlist she listened to while getting ready for TV's big night.

"Today was "Duckworth," my cousin Nas, of course," Yara told Karamo. "Amy Winehouse and The Neptunes." (Yes, Yara and Nas are family members and she was the flower girl at his wedding! Talk about a fun fact.)

While her mix was eclectic and unpredictable, we shouldn't be that surprised by Yara's impeccable taste in music given her reputation as a red carpet fan favorite. And she did not disappoint at the Emmys, donning a gorgeous emerald Dior gown, with Yara gushing, "I am a proud member of the family!"

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

The 21-year-old had another jawdropping moment in Dior at the 2021 Met Gala, paying homage to fashion icon Josephine Baker with her custom-made Dior dress.

I was just so grateful to be collaborating with people who were willing to take the vision," Yara explained. "Because as a history nerd, I was the one literally doing the digging and I found the reference photo. I was like, oh my goodness, this is it! So to have a team that was so receptive and their first question was, 'This is it, but how do we make it you?' To see it all come together exactly as we intended was really special."

Yara is just as intentional with her words as she is with her fashion, with the activist speaking out against social injustices and becoming one of the defining voices of her generation. 

"I think a lot of it came from the conversations we have at home and I come from a family that cares deeply about how we're using our platform," Yara said. "So to enter this world through a show like Black-ish, which also took pride in being about something, feels like it gave me the leeway to have the conversations that are important to me. We get to have these incredible glitzy moments, but I think knowing we have a purpose is what grounds me constantly."

