Yara Shahidi Just Reminded Us She's Related to Nas at the 2021 Emmys

Watch : Yara Shahidi Just Reminded Us She's Related to Nas at Emmys

Just call her DJ Yara Shahidi.

When the Grown-ish star stopped by E!: Live From the Red Carpet at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, she revealed the playlist she listened to while getting ready for TV's big night.

"Today was "Duckworth," my cousin Nas, of course," Yara told Karamo. "Amy Winehouse and The Neptunes." (Yes, Yara and Nas are family members and she was the flower girl at his wedding! Talk about a fun fact.)

While her mix was eclectic and unpredictable, we shouldn't be that surprised by Yara's impeccable taste in music given her reputation as a red carpet fan favorite. And she did not disappoint at the Emmys, donning a gorgeous emerald Dior gown, with Yara gushing, "I am a proud member of the family!"