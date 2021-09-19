How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Played a Meaningful Role in Elizabeth Olsen's Emmys Look

The Scarlet Witch has touched down at the 2021 Emmys.
First-time nominee Elizabeth Olsen made a breathtaking entrance to Sunday's ceremony, walking the red carpet in a gorgeous gown designed by big sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen's fashion house The Row.
Husband Robbie Arnett, who Olsen confirmed she married in June, accompanied her in a matching suit.
Olsen's performance as Wanda Maximoff in Disney+ series WandaVision earned her a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. It's an important evening for Marvel Studios, as WandaVision—which nabbed an impressive 23 Emmy nominations—marks the company's first foray into short-form series.
The 32-year-old actress' other half in WandaVision, Paul Bettany, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and the show itself could take home Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Kathryn Hahn, a.k.a Agatha Harkness, could also win her first Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy.
As television's biggest night continues to unfold, there's not one, but two lifelong A-listers cheering Elizabeth on from home. Ashley and Mary-Kate have been a guiding light in Elizabeth's own career, despite her initial resistance to align so closely with the Olsen twins' empire.
As an aspiring actress, Elizabeth even considered using a stage name, telling Glamour UK in a 2021 interview, "...there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age."
But now that she's one of Hollywood's most sought after talents, Elizabeth credits Ashley and Mary-Kate for molding her outlook on fame.
"There are always ways you can be private—my sisters are intimately private and I respect that," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "They showed me that you can be private, but also accessible to journalists, for those reasons. It's helpful that I learnt my value system from them."