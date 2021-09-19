You'll Be Flying High After Seeing Kaley Cuoco's Neon Emmys Look

Watch : Emmys 1st Time Noms: Rege Jean Paige, Kaley Cuoco & More!

Kaley Cuoco is coming in for the landing—at the 2021 Emmy Awards!

The 35-year-old actress arrived at Los Angeles' L.A. Live on Sept. 19 in a stunning neon gown by Vera Wang Haute. She accessorized her look with a matching Edie Parker clutch and De Beers Jewellers bling.

Cuoco is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series categories for her performance in and producing of The Flight Attendant. These nods mark Cuoco's first Emmy nominations. The appearance also marks the first time the star has walked the red carpet since filing for divorce from her husband Karl Cook on Sept. 3.

In the court documents, the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for their split. However, they said in a statement to E! News that they have a "deep love and respect for another" and that their "current paths" just took them in "opposite directions."

"There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," they later added. "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."