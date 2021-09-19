Livestream the Emmys on CTV
Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco and More 2021 Emmys Stars Who Scored a Spot on the Best Dressed List

A-listers made their triumphant return to the red carpet after the Emmy Awards went virtual last year. See all of the fabulous fashion looks for yourself!

Watch: Best of GLAMBOT: Emmys Edition

Get ready to ooh and aah over these superstar looks!

The 2021 Emmys kicked into high gear on Sunday, Sept. 19, and it was just as spectacular as you'd expect.

Entertainment's biggest and brightest stars made their triumphant return to the red carpet after the annual ceremony went virtual last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With Cedric the Entertainer hosting the 2021 Emmy Awards and a glittering list of nominees and guests in attendance, pop culture fans got to see the razzle-dazzle Hollywood has to offer. Stepping out at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, A-listers shined brightly in sparkly accessories, statement-making designs and bold beauty looks.

Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance wearing an ultra-glamorous outfit, while Nicole Byer opted for a more electrifying ensemble with her voluminous purple Christian Siriano gown. Whether there was a sea of wildly colorful get-ups or effortlessly sleek looks, celebs made sure to bring their fashion A-game to the show.

photos
Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Don't believe us? Scroll through our gallery below to take a look at the best fashion moments to emerge from the night!

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hannah Einbinder
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi

In Dior.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Billy Porter

In Ashi.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Rich Fury/Getty Images
MJ Rodriguez
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Beth Behrs

In Georges Hobeika. Accessorizing with an Edie Parker clutch and Tamara Mellon shoes.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge

In Christian Siriano.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Bowen Yang

In Zegna suit and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Moses Ingram
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Nicole Byer

In Christian Siriano.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rosie Perez
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jamie Lee
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Robin Thede
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emerald Fennell

In Valentino.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kate Winslet
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay

In Christopher John Rogers.

