You Won't Believe the Game Josh O'Connor Plays at Award Shows—and Who He's Played Against

While walking the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards, Josh O'Connor revealed the game he plays at award shows and his star-studded competitors.

Watch: Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

You'll bow down to Josh O'Connor after hearing his award show tradition.

The 31-year-old actor spilled the tea to E! News while walking the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards

"There is a game that I play sometimes at these events," O'Connor, dressed in a Loewe suit, told Karamo, "which is who can play rock, paper, scissors with the most famous person in the room." 

The Crown star and his pals have faced off against some A-lister competitors, too. As he said, "I once lost to a friend who managed to play rock, paper, scissors with Beyoncé." One time, O'Connor even got to square off against Salma Hayek.

Of course, this isn't the only competition of the night. There are also the awards. O'Connor is in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the Netflix drama The Crown. He's in good company, too. Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors, Perry Mason's Matthew Rhys, Pose's Billy Porter and This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown are all up for the honor, as well. 

The Crown Cast Vs. the Royals They Play

O'Connor isn't the only one from his cast to receive an Emmys nod either.

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II, and Emma Corrin, who portrayed Princess Diana, are contenders in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. In addition, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for their portrayals of Margaret ThatcherPrincess Margaret and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, respectively. In fact, the show has received a whopping 24 Emmy nominations this year alone.

"We've got an incredible cast on that show," O'Connor told E! News. "They're all in London tonight, so it's very strange for me being here alone. Yeah, we had the times of our lives and playing Charles is kind of a special role. The guy is going through an awful lot of stress and power and all that struggle and emotion, it was a real treat."

