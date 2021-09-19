See Emma Corrin's Daring Emmys Look—Complete With "Swim Cap" And Black Claws

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

Princess Diana was known for her trendsetting style, but even she never went this far on a red carpet.

Emma Corrin, who is nominated for her portrayal of the late royal on The Crown, attended the 2021 Emmy Awards celebration in London in a look like no other.

The 25-year-old British actor donned a pale yellow ensemble that included a strapless gown, fitted bonnet and long fingerless gloves that showed off her long black nails. The vintage-inspired, custom Miu Miu outfit certainly got social media users talking, with some fans noting that her hat gave off "swim cap" vibes.

Someone else called the aesthetic a cross between Where the Wild Things Are and The Handmaids Tale, with another saying it's "Sleek and sexy. Probably the most comfortable ensemble of the night."

Emma's stylist, Harry Lambert, shared a pic of the queer star (who uses she/they pronouns) and wrote, "Ooooo hi."

Emma arrived to the Emmys party at Soho House on Sunday, Sept. 19, along with The Crown co-stars Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and more. The Prince Charles to her Lady Di, Josh O'Connor, attended the ceremony on Los Angeles in a Loewe suit.