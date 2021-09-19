Livestream the Emmys on CTV
Emma Corrin, Aidy Bryant & More Risky Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Emmys

Gillian Anderson in a crop top?! Kathryn Hahn's oversized belt?! And, we're still scratching our heads at Emma Corrin's ensemble. See the most daring looks from the 2021 Emmys red carpet below.

Watch: Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. Or are these looks just too outrageous for the red carpet? You decide!

Just six days after the unprecedented Sept. 13 Met Gala served up some truly eye-popping outfits—excuse us as we start sewing our faceless Kim Kardashian-inspired Halloween costume—the stars have done it again and took the biggest fashion risks of the year at the 2021 Emmys

The Crown's Emma Corrin seemed to make a note of Kim K's viral ensemble and opted for a full-body monochromatic outfit complete with a "swim cap" hair covering and long gloves, topped off with claw-like black nails for an instantly iconic ensemble. The rest of the risk-taking The Crown cast—Gillian Anderson and Josh O'Connor—served up some best, albeit head-scratching, looks on the carpet. Let's just say, we certainly need more of Gillian's Chloé crop top in our lives!

WandaVision nominee Kathryn Hahn wore a bewitching black two-piece tied together with a very large belt and an emerald necklace that we couldn't take our eyes off of.

2021 Emmy Nominations: Stars React

Plus, Aidy Bryant brought the definitive house down thanks to a fall-inspired custom Simone Rocha look that even her chic Shrill character Annie would be proud of. Genius: Aretha star and Emmy nominee Cynthia Erivo dazzled in a white leather halter dress with blue feather details, hot off of her fiery white two piece ensemble at the Met Gala last week. 

And, who can forget This Is UsChris Sullivan, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, twinning with his wife Rachel Sullivan

Check out the boldest looks below from the 2021 Emmys!
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton with Roberto Coin jewelry.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Angela Bassett

In Greta Constantine.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Annie Murphy

In Valentino Couture. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

In Zuhair Murad. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Amy Poehler
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

In Elie Saab.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Chris Sullivan & Rachel Sullivan
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn

In Lanvin with Briony Raymond Estate jewels.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Brendan Hunt
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Aidy Bryant

In custom Simone Rocha. 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson

In Chloé.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Josh O'Connor

In a custom Loewe tux, designed by Jonathan Anderson.

