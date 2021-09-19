Emma Corrin, Aidy Bryant & More Risky Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Emmys

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. Or are these looks just too outrageous for the red carpet? You decide!

Just six days after the unprecedented Sept. 13 Met Gala served up some truly eye-popping outfits—excuse us as we start sewing our faceless Kim Kardashian-inspired Halloween costume—the stars have done it again and took the biggest fashion risks of the year at the 2021 Emmys.

The Crown's Emma Corrin seemed to make a note of Kim K's viral ensemble and opted for a full-body monochromatic outfit complete with a "swim cap" hair covering and long gloves, topped off with claw-like black nails for an instantly iconic ensemble. The rest of the risk-taking The Crown cast—Gillian Anderson and Josh O'Connor—served up some best, albeit head-scratching, looks on the carpet. Let's just say, we certainly need more of Gillian's Chloé crop top in our lives!

WandaVision nominee Kathryn Hahn wore a bewitching black two-piece tied together with a very large belt and an emerald necklace that we couldn't take our eyes off of.