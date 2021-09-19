Billy Porter Is Ready to Take Flight With Wings in Must-See 2021 Emmys Look

Watch : Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel On "Crosswalk" Flash Mob

You better pose!

Billy Porter, AKA King of any red carpet he steps foot on, truly outdid himself for tonight's 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Emmy-winning Pose star looked ready to take flight in a sensational all-black getup that featured long sleeves, gloves, oversized pants and dramatic ruffled wings on each of his arms. Porter owned the carpet while posing with the architectural winged accents in the air above his head and behind his back like a haute couture bird of nature.

Porter was also dripping in jewels as he completed his look with a giant, show-stopping diamond and emerald necklace, diamond bracelets and rings and cuff earrings.

Porter is nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Pray Tell on Pose, the same role he previously won for in the same category back in 2019. Porter made history with his 2019 win as the first openly gay African-American man to be nominated or win in that category.