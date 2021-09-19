Gabby Petito Case: Police Find Body Believed to Be 22-Year-Old Influencer

Watch : Gabby Petito's Family Believes Brian Laundrie is "Hiding"

The search for Gabby Petito may have come to an end.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Denver branch of the FBI, the National Park Service and law enforcement announced they found a body "consistent with the description" of the influencer, who was reported missing earlier this month after embarking on a road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, the person's identity has not yet been confirmed.

"Earlier today, human remains were discovered, consistent with the description of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito," an FBI official said at a press conference. "Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery. The cause of death has not been determined at this time."

News of the discovery of the remains, found in the vicinity of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, comes 18 days after Brian, 23, returned without Gabby, 22, to the North Port, Fla. home the couple shared with his parents, and eight days after her family reported her missing. Authorities are also currently trying to locate Brian, a person of interest in the case who recently went missing himself.