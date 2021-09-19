Livestream Emmys Coverage
Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Cedric the Entertainer will host the 2021 Emmys live from Los Angeles. See what Kaley Cuoco, Regé-Jean Page, Tracee Ellis Ross and more nominees are wearing to the event.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 19, 2021 10:22 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebrities
Watch: Best of GLAMBOT: Emmys Edition

It's time for the small screen to receive a really big celebration

The 2021 Emmys are here, and your favorite prime time stars from network television and streaming platforms are coming together to celebrate the best work of the past year when most of us were watching even more shows than usual.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the three-hour live telecast will be held primarily outdoors at The Event Deck at L.A. Live. With pandemic precautions in place, your favorite stars are ready for a safe but thrilling night ahead.

For starters, all eyes are on the Outstanding Drama Series category, in which Regé-Jean Page and the cast of Bridgerton will face off against The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and This Is Us.

As for the Outstanding Comedy Series category, fans are cheering on Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso. At the same time, they have stiff competition from The Kominsky Method, Pen15 and Cobra Kai

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

And it wouldn't be an award show without some fabulous fashion. From Emmy-nominated actresses Kaley Cuoco and Tracee Ellis Ross to Emma Corrin and Uzo Aduba, there are many stars to keep up with as the red carpet opens up.

Fortunately, E! News is here to help with our massive arrivals gallery updating throughout the night. Keep scrolling to see who dressed to impress and turned heads for all the right reasons. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Robin Thede

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Cedric the Entertainer

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge

   

Rich Fury/Getty Images
GaTa

     

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Dave Burd

     

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Brendan Hunt

   

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn

In Lanvin

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Samira Wiley

In Lark & Berry London jewelry 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jon Batiste

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Aidy Bryant

In Simone Rocha

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Chris Sullivan & Rachel Sullivan

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jamie Lee

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
O.T. Fagbenle

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Billy Porter

In Ashi

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emma Corrin

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kenan Thompson

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rita Wilson

In Tom Ford

Rich Fury/Getty Images
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

In Giorgio Armani

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ashley Nicole Black

In Natalie Mills jewelry 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson

In Chloé

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Amber Ruffin

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cecily Strong

In Zarianas jewelry

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Olivia Colman

In Roksanda

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ken Jeong & Tran Jeong

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Nicole Byer

In Christian Siriano

Rich Fury/Getty Images
John Oliver

   

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Karamo

   

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli

    

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emerald Fennell

In Valentino

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Eliana Kwartler

In J Mendel

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

See All of the Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

3

Gabby Petito Case: Police Find Body Believed to Be 22-Year-Old

4

Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis Reunites With Ex Nikki Ferrell

5

Scott Disick & Kids Have Sweet Vegas Outing After Amelia Hamlin Split

Latest News

See the Jaw-Dropping Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Emmys

Billy Porter Is Ready to Take Flight With Wings in Must-See Emmys Look

Gabby Petito Case: Police Find Body Believed to Be 22-Year-Old

See All of the Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Show PDA on Theme Park Date

What Are the Emmys Really Like? Here's Your Backstage Pass

Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston Spills All the Secrets to Her Self-Care Routine