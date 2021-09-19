Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Steamy on Another Spooky Theme Park Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker trick-or-treated themselves to another fun theme park date as they got into the Halloween spirit more than a month early.
The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer, who have been dating for nine months, recently visited Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm, which transforms itself into Knott's Scary Farm in the weeks leading up to the holiday. And you're not going to believe this, but the two enjoyed a quick make-out sesh, which Kourtney documented on her Instagram Story.
Kidding aside, the reality star and Travis, who have often shared images of themselves kissing on social media, appeared to have a great time during their date. Kourtney shared another pic of the two screaming with joy as they got splashed riding the "Halloween Hootenanny"-themed Timber Mountain Log Ride, which includes a 42-foot drop.
Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis also got into the Halloween spirit during a visit to the Halloween Horror Nights-themed Universal Studios near Los Angeles.
They were accompanied by her son Mason Disick, 11, and his daughter Alabama Barker, 15, and the teen's friends.
Last weekend, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV VMAs, where Travis and Machine Gun Kelly performed onstage together after Kourtney and the rocker's girlfriend Megan Fox introduced the men. The foursome also got frisky for the cameras in the bathroom and went on a double date after the show.
But despite the naughty public antics, Kourtney and Travis do enjoy plenty of subdued couple's time together. On Thursday, Sept. 16, she shared on Instagram a photo of herself looking all dressed up along with a pic of her and her boyfriend lying in bed together while wearing matching sheet masks. She captioned the post, "Instagram vs. Reality."
