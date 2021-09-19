Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Steamy on Another Spooky Theme Park Date

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Halloween Horror Nights

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker trick-or-treated themselves to another fun theme park date as they got into the Halloween spirit more than a month early.

The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer, who have been dating for nine months, recently visited Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm, which transforms itself into Knott's Scary Farm in the weeks leading up to the holiday. And you're not going to believe this, but the two enjoyed a quick make-out sesh, which Kourtney documented on her Instagram Story.

Kidding aside, the reality star and Travis, who have often shared images of themselves kissing on social media, appeared to have a great time during their date. Kourtney shared another pic of the two screaming with joy as they got splashed riding the "Halloween Hootenanny"-themed Timber Mountain Log Ride, which includes a 42-foot drop.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis also got into the Halloween spirit during a visit to the Halloween Horror Nights-themed Universal Studios near Los Angeles.