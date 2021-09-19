What Are the 2021 Emmys Really Like? Here's Your Backstage Pass

Watch : Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Best Looks & 2021 Predictions

A ticket to the 2021 Emmys is in the palm of your hand.

TV's biggest night is officially here, and what better way to experience it than through the lens of those who are inside?

From final fittings and glam sessions, to behind-the-scenes selfies and after-party run-ins, E! News is bringing pop culture fanatics the Emmys details and photos you don't want to miss.

All eyes will be on Emmy nominees (and contenders for the Emmys Best Dressed list) Elizabeth Olsen, Billy Porter, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kaley Cuoco, Regé-Jean Page and more A-listers as they arrive on the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the ceremony, which will also feature appearances from a star-studded lineup of presenters that includes Ellen Pompeo, Jada Pinkett Smith, Dolly Parton, Mindy Kaling, Wilmer Valderrama and Kerry Washington.

So as the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards unfolds, we're bringing you backstage!