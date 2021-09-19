Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scott Disick Treats Kids to a Sweet Family Night Out in Vegas After Amelia Hamlin Breakup

Scott Disick made his first public appearance since he and Amelia Hamlin broke up, surfacing in Las Vegas, where he treated his children to a sweet family fun day.

Scott Disick treated his kids to a sweet family night out in Las Vegas this weekend, marking his first public appearance since his breakup with Amelia Hamlin earlier this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6—his children with his other ex Kourtney Kardashianto enjoy the unique desserts at Sin City's recently opened second Sugar Factory American Brasserie restaurant branch.

Penelope was also accompanied by her friend Gracie Teefey, Selena Gomez's 8-year-old sister. Musician Rod Stewart's son Sean Stewart, 41, and Mario Lopez and his daughter Gia, 11, also joined the group.

Mason and Reign dined together at one table, while their sister and Gracie ate separately at another, with both groups accompanied by security, an eyewitness told E! News, adding that Scott sat with a male assistant and later joined the kids as the company's giant signature $99 King Kong sundae, which includes 24 scoops of ice cream, was brought out.

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin's Cutest Pics

Another source told E! News that Scott tried the $40 non-alcoholic version of Sugar Factory's Cali Love goblet—a drink that can also be made with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila—and shared the beverage with Penelope. For dinner, he had his favorite dish, the $20 Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad, while Reign and Mason enjoyed the $25 rainbow sliders and the $21 Cookie Monster Make a Wish milkshake, the insider continued.

During the outing, Scott also helped his kids pick out candy in Sugar Factory's retail store, chatted a bit with Mario and interacted with fans, the source said.

Scott has not been photographed in public since last month, weeks before his recent ex Amelia, a 20-year-old model and daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, broke up with him in early September following a 11-month romance.

In February, Scott brought Amelia and his three kids on a trip to Miami, Fla., where they joined him for treats at one of the city's Sugar Factory branches.

He has long promoted the company and he, Kourtney, 42, and their kids have all dined at its various eateries across the country. Also in recent years, Scott brought then-girlfriend Sofia Richie, now 23, to Sugar Factory locations, including in both Las Vegas and Miami.

