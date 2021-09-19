Gigi Hadid's Mom Shares Rare Glimpse Into Baby Khai's Life on Her First Birthday

Watch : Gigi Hadid Asks People to Blur Daughter's Face in Photos

It's been less than a week since Gigi Hadid made fans swoon with her sweet tributes to her daughter Khai during New York Fashion Week and the 2021 Met Gala. Now, the supermodel has an extra special reason to celebrate her little one once again.

Sunday, Sept. 19, marked baby Khai's first birthday.

While the 26-year-old star and her longtime partner Zayn Malik have kept details of their festivities under wraps, Gigi's mom shared a rare glimpse into the birthday girl's family life.

Taking to Instagram, Yolanda Hadid raved over her granddaughter and even posted never-before-seen photos of Khai, which came as a delightful surprise considering Gigi and Zayn's baby girl rarely makes social media appearances.

"Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai," Yolanda began her caption. "No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…"