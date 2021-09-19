Amy Schumer Says She Had Her Uterus and Appendix Removed During Endometriosis Surgery

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Amy Schumer is recovering after undergoing surgery to treat endometriosis, during which she says her uterus and appendix were removed.

The 40-year-old comedian and actress, who underwent IVF last year in a bid to conceive her second child, revealed her recent procedure in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, Sept. 18. Amy spoke to her husband, Chris Fischer, who filmed her as she lay on a hospital bed.

"So it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," the star said. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm sore and I have some like, gas pains."

Endometriosis is a female reproductive disease in which abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus. While there are more conservative treatments than a hysterectomy—a procedure fellow endometriosis sufferer Lena Dunham opted for as well in 2018, the ailment typically returns even after removal of just the affected tissue.