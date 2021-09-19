Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Are Now Instagram Official

Watch : Adele Looks Cozy With Lebron James' Agent Rich Paul

Hello, it's Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram!

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the 33-year-old Grammy winner shared on her page rare photos of herself, including a pic showing her with the 39-year-old sports agent, which marks the first time she has included him on her social media platforms.

The singer, who looked ultra glam in a black Schiaparelli gown with white puffed off-the-shoulder accents, and Rich posed together in a photo booth at Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis' wedding to Marlen P. Other attendees included his teammates LeBron James —one of Rich's clients—and Russell Westbrook as well as former Laker and current Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, Jared Dudley.

Adele and Rich have been spotted out a few times in recent weeks, including during a date in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. They first sparked romance rumors in July, four months after the singer finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki—with whom she shares 8-year-old son Angelo.