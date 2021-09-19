Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Are Now Instagram Official

Hello, it's Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram!
On Sunday, Sept. 19, the 33-year-old Grammy winner shared on her page rare photos of herself, including a pic showing her with the 39-year-old sports agent, which marks the first time she has included him on her social media platforms.
The singer, who looked ultra glam in a black Schiaparelli gown with white puffed off-the-shoulder accents, and Rich posed together in a photo booth at Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis' wedding to Marlen P. Other attendees included his teammates LeBron James —one of Rich's clients—and Russell Westbrook as well as former Laker and current Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, Jared Dudley.
Adele and Rich have been spotted out a few times in recent weeks, including during a date in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. They first sparked romance rumors in July, four months after the singer finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki—with whom she shares 8-year-old son Angelo.
Adele and her boyfriend had raised eyebrows when they attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucs together. A source later confirmed to E! News that Adele and Rich are dating.
Two months prior, he hinted about spending time with the "Hello" singer, telling The New Yorker that a major female pop star, whose name was not published, was recently "hanging out" with him.
In August, another source close to Adele told E! News that the singer is "very happy and loves being with" Rich. The insider said the sports agent has an "outgoing" personality and a desire to be "out and about," which the "Hello" singer has "embraced."
"She's not as concerned about being private with her life because she's very happy with Rich," the source said, adding that Adele is "enjoying learning about the sports world and meeting many of Rich's friends. She's going with it and is very happy."