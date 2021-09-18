Kim Cattrall Reunites With Sex and the City Costume Designer for Fun NYC Outing

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

We couldn't help but wonder...how did this fabulous Sex and the City reunion come about?

Kim Cattrall might not reprise her role as Samantha Jones in HBO's new revival series—And Just Like That—but that doesn't mean she's moved on from the franchise completely.

On Friday, Sept. 19, the actress revealed that she hung out with SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who is also known for her work on The Devil Wears Prada, Ugly Betty and Emily in Paris.

The two gal pals enjoyed a fun night out in New York City and even snapped a stylish selfie to prove it. Both Kim and Patricia took to Instagram to share a glimpse into their reunion.

"Celebrating tonight with the amazing @patriciafield," Kim captioned her post, with the costume designer writing on her page, "Friends in NYC [red heart emoji] Celebrating life with @kimcattrall! Tag your bestie in the comments below."