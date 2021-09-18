Will Jana Kramer Candidly Discuss Her Love Life Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors? She Says...

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing

Jana Kramer plans to Whine Down on the details surrounding her love life.

The podcast host, who finalized her divorce from Mike Caussin in July—three months after she announced their breakup—recently revealed how she plans to publicly discuss her future relationships. Spoiler alert: After being candid about her marriage, she wants to take a different approach.

"You know, I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship," the One Tree Hill alum told People at Las Vegas' iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 17. "For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart."

In recent weeks, Jana and Jay Cutler have fueled romance rumors after they've been spotted on several outings together. On Sept. 8, she and the retired NFL player looked cozy as they posed for a photo together at a Tennessee bar.