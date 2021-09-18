Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Channels Her Mysterious Met Gala Look in Must-See CVS Outing

Amid controversy over Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala style, the star wore a similar outfit by the same designer while running errands in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian channeled her now-infamous Met Gala style as she stepped out to run some errands and we've got the (possibly extremely long) receipts.

Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder was dropped off in the parking lot of a mini mall in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, where she visited a CVS pharmacy. Kim wore a plunging, skintight V-neck black top and matching pants, gloves and pointed boots. She also styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and sported sunglasses, but left the rest of her face uncovered as she headed to the store.

Accompanied by another woman, Kim spent about 20 minutes inside the pharmacy, where she was seen putting a mask inside her cart, an eyewitness told E! News. They were later photographed exiting the store. Neither carried a shopping bag.

Kim posted pics of herself during her outing on Instagram, writing, cryptically, "The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you're ready to see it."

Two days earlier, Kim shocked viewers and spurred memes with a shadow-like, face-covering, head-to-tie black Balenciaga outfit at the star-studded 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

photos
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

She was accompanied on the red carpet by the fashion designer and the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, who also wore a masked ensemble. He had designed similar looks worn by Kim and estranged husband Kanye West at his Donda album listening parties this summer, which Kim attended with their kids.

JACK / BACKGRID

The rapper expressed support for the reality star following backlash over her Met Gala look, sharing on Instagram a couple of pics of her wearing the outfit and adding a goat emoji.

After the event, Kim attended an after-party wearing another similar, unmasked black Balenciaga outfit.

JACK / BACKGRID

Kim is rarely photographed running errands. In March 2020, a couple of weeks before the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she and David Letterman spent an afternoon shopping at another CVS in the Los Angeles area while filming a segment for his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which was released on the streaming service the following October.

"I need the absolute perfect pen," the reality star, dressed in a yellow blouse and leather maxi skirt, tells the TV host as they walk through the aisles. "I know that sounds crazy but some are more inky."

See photos of Kim's Met Gala looks over the years:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
2021: Balenciaga

Kim wore this face-covering look by Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia, who also designed similar styles worn by both her and Kanye West at his Donda album listening parties in previous months.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
2019: Mugler

California native Kim harnessed the dripping wet look of stepping out of the ocean thanks to an impressive custom Thierry Mugler mini dress for the 2019 Met Gala, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
2018: Versace

The mogul dazzled in this gold look, while nailing the year's "Heavenly Bodies" theme. 

BACKGRID
2018 Afterparty: Versace

Inspired by the theme, the E! star stepped out in this bondage look as she headed to an afterparty in New York City.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
2017: Vivienne Westwood

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived to the Met Gala sans her hubby in a minimal white gown just a few months after her robbery in Paris.  

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
2016: Balmain (With Kanye West)

"I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye, especially," Kim says. "I think Kanye's look is a little bit more downplayed with the denim mixed with all the Balmain bling."

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
2016: Balmain

"I wanted a silver theme," Kim says. "I kind of thought everyone was going to go with that, but I still really wanted to do it...I just wanted to go for it and be a bling-y, sexy robot." The gala's theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2015: Roberto Cavalli (With Kanye West)

"The beading is just SO beautiful," Kim says.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
2015: Roberto Cavalli

"My custom Roberto Cavalli gown is one of my fave dresses ever," Kim says. "It was the first dress creative director Peter Dundas designed for Cavalli." The gala's theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014: Lanvin (With Kanye West)

"My dress was originally made of this amazing leather with metallic detailing," Kim says, "but we decided at the last minute to redo it in blue satin."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014: Lanvin

"Working with Alber Elbaz for my custom gown in 2014 was such a pleasure," Kim says of her Lanvin look. The gala's theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
2013: Givenchy (With Kanye West)

"I thought it was so cool," Kim says of the look. "It got a lot of criticism and I didn't care because I really loved it."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2013: Givenchy

In one of her most iconic looks, the star made headlines after she wore this floral printed dress with matching gloves. 

