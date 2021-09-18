Kim Kardashian Channels Her Mysterious Met Gala Look in Must-See CVS Outing

Watch : VIRAL Met Gala Moments: Kim Kardashian Faceless, Bennifer 2.0 & More

Kim Kardashian channeled her now-infamous Met Gala style as she stepped out to run some errands and we've got the (possibly extremely long) receipts.

Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder was dropped off in the parking lot of a mini mall in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, where she visited a CVS pharmacy. Kim wore a plunging, skintight V-neck black top and matching pants, gloves and pointed boots. She also styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and sported sunglasses, but left the rest of her face uncovered as she headed to the store.

Accompanied by another woman, Kim spent about 20 minutes inside the pharmacy, where she was seen putting a mask inside her cart, an eyewitness told E! News. They were later photographed exiting the store. Neither carried a shopping bag.

Kim posted pics of herself during her outing on Instagram, writing, cryptically, "The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you're ready to see it."

Two days earlier, Kim shocked viewers and spurred memes with a shadow-like, face-covering, head-to-tie black Balenciaga outfit at the star-studded 2021 Met Gala in New York City.