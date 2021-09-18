Kim Kardashian Channels Her Mysterious Met Gala Look in Must-See CVS Outing

Kim Kardashian channeled her now-infamous Met Gala style as she stepped out to run some errands and we've got the (possibly extremely long) receipts.
Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder was dropped off in the parking lot of a mini mall in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, where she visited a CVS pharmacy. Kim wore a plunging, skintight V-neck black top and matching pants, gloves and pointed boots. She also styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and sported sunglasses, but left the rest of her face uncovered as she headed to the store.
Accompanied by another woman, Kim spent about 20 minutes inside the pharmacy, where she was seen putting a mask inside her cart, an eyewitness told E! News. They were later photographed exiting the store. Neither carried a shopping bag.
Kim posted pics of herself during her outing on Instagram, writing, cryptically, "The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you're ready to see it."
Two days earlier, Kim shocked viewers and spurred memes with a shadow-like, face-covering, head-to-tie black Balenciaga outfit at the star-studded 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
She was accompanied on the red carpet by the fashion designer and the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, who also wore a masked ensemble. He had designed similar looks worn by Kim and estranged husband Kanye West at his Donda album listening parties this summer, which Kim attended with their kids.
The rapper expressed support for the reality star following backlash over her Met Gala look, sharing on Instagram a couple of pics of her wearing the outfit and adding a goat emoji.
After the event, Kim attended an after-party wearing another similar, unmasked black Balenciaga outfit.
Kim is rarely photographed running errands. In March 2020, a couple of weeks before the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she and David Letterman spent an afternoon shopping at another CVS in the Los Angeles area while filming a segment for his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which was released on the streaming service the following October.
"I need the absolute perfect pen," the reality star, dressed in a yellow blouse and leather maxi skirt, tells the TV host as they walk through the aisles. "I know that sounds crazy but some are more inky."
See photos of Kim's Met Gala looks over the years: