This Is Us' Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas Turn Heads in Matching Blue Outfits

Watch : Justin Hartley Marries Sofia Pernas

This is us swooning over Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' latest red carpet moment.

The newlyweds, who privately tied the knot earlier this year, stepped out to celebrate the Television Academy's pre-Emmys party on Friday, Sept. 19 in Los Angeles.

To kick off the star-studded affair ahead of Sunday's 2021 Emmy Awards, Justin and Sofia wowed on the red carpet in matching royal blue ensembles. The This Is Us actor looked as suave as ever in a patterned navy suit that he paired with a white button-down shirt, a gingham tie and black dress shoes.

As for Sofia? The soap opera star turned heads wearing a satin blue slip dress that featured a ruffled hem and sexy slit. She accessorized with strappy sandal heels, dainty earrings and layers of diamond necklaces.

Justin and Sofia's date night marks the second public event they've attended together as a couple. Back in May, a day before E! News reported they got married, the pair showed off what appeared to be wedding rings at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.