The Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis Has an Unexpected Reunion With Ex Nikki Ferrell

From bad Bachelor breakup to friendly exes!
It looks like former Bachelor Nation couple Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell have officially put the past behind them and moved on from their very public split in 2014. The duo, who met on season 18 of The Bachelor and walked away together with an engagement, recently surprised fans with a sweet reunion.
Seven years after calling it quits, the exes appeared to be on much better terms after they hung out together in Kansas City, Mo. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sept. 17, Juan Pablo shared a photo of himself and Nikki smiling from ear to ear as they grabbed ice cream.
"GREAT 7 years of CATCHING up @nikki_ferrell," the former Bachelor lead captioned his post.
The ex-soccer player's followers couldn't believe their eyes, with one user commenting, "OG bachelor fans are quakingggggggg."
"This makes me happy! I loved them as a couple! Good to see they are friends!" another person wrote, with someone else adding, "well, that's lovely and unexpected. have a great time catching up!"
Back in 2015, just a year after they decided to part ways, Nikki told E! News why they didn't work out in the end.
"There was a while where I did feel like he was totally in love with me. Was it too late? Probably," she said at the time. "I think at that point I had come to the conclusion that we were different people and we were never going to be on the same page."
She added, "He's so caring...He's a good person, I don't have anything bad to say. It's just a difference of lifestyles. He cared so much about me and my family and he's a good person, he really is."
Juan Pablo, who is seen by many fas as the most controversial Bachelor, had another notorious split during his time with the ABC franchise. Former contestant and Bachelorette lead, Clare Crawley, infamously called out the reality TV star during the finale.
"I lost respect for you," she told Juan Pablo. "I thought I knew what kind of man you were but what you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you."
But even after all of these years, the exes seem to still be at odds with each other.
When Clare was announced The Bachelorette in 2020, Juan Pablo took to social media to throw shade at her.
"I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s..." he tweeted in March 2020. "I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch."
"And yet here you are," she responded, "older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness..."
He added, "Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare..."