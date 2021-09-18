How Ryan Phillippe Really Feels About His Kids Watching Cruel Intentions

BFFs

Since filming the hit movie, Gellar and Blair in particular have remained quite close over the last two decades. Gellar once called Blair her "girl crush, now and forever" on Instagram, while Blair returned the favor by saying Gellar was her "forever girl."

And after Blair revealed in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and recently, she posted a tribute to Gellar for supporting her, calling her an "angel of a friend."

This girl. (Always my girl) is everything. She tucked me in and brought me dinner and loved me up. I woke with so much love for #sarahmichellegellar," she captioned a selfie of the duo. "Since the day I met her over 20 years ago, she fought for me along with @rogerkumble to be Cecile. She took me under her wing and today is no different. I am so in love with my angel of a friend. The best. @janeylopaty also shared the love on my bed yesterday. She and @karenzambos@jaime_king and this one even threw me my baby shower and are there every step of the way. May we all have a friend like this. I love you @sarahmgellar and my whole team of lovelies . I count my blessings."

Gellar also posted the sweet snap, adding, "Our relationship began with me fighting for you, and I will spend the rest of my life continuing to fight for you. This is one of those bumps in the road, that I truly believe within the year, we will barely remember. (And thanks for leaving the part out where I proceeded to fall asleep in your bed- lots of help I am lol)."