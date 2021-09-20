Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Score 25% Off Beauty Must-Haves During Lancer Skincare's Friends & Family Sale

Take advantage of major savings on luxury skincare essentials loved by Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and more celebs.

By Emily Spain Sep 20, 2021 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Dr. Lancer Skincare Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether your skincare routine is lacking or you're looking to tackle texture, hyperpigmentation or dullness concerns, you deserve to treat yourself to some newness on this lovely Monday morning. Thankfully, you can do that and save at the same time!

Now through 10/4, get your glow on with Lancer Skincare's annual Friends + Family Sale and save 25% off luxurious skincare products. All you have to do is use code: FRIENDS25 at checkout!

Below, we rounded up the brand's most popular products, loved by celebs and skincare gurus alike, that will help you elevate your everyday self-care routine!

read
Give Your Skin Some TLC With These Clean Beauty Must-Haves for Fall

Caviar Lime Acid Peel

Say goodbye to dull skin with this advanced peel is formulated with 10% glycolic acid and caviar lime! Thanks to a blend of pineapple and papaya fruit enzymes, plus 10% brightening phytic acid, this treatment aides in gently removing surface cells and reducing the appearance of pores to reveal more radiant skin.

$95
$71
Lancer Skincare

Omega Hydrating Oil

We love a nourishing face oil, especially as we move out of the summer months! Featuring hydration-boosting ingredients, 10% ferment complex, argan, olive shiunko and licorice oils, this lightweight oil locks in moisture, improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, in addition to giving skin a lasting glow. 

$80
$60
Lancer Skincare

The Method: Normal-Combination Set

Ready to switch up your skincare routine? Try out this set designed for normal and combination skin types. It aides in cell turnover, supporting natural collagen regeneration and feeding skin essential nutrients. Perfect for treating yourself or gifting to your skincare-obsessed BFF, the set includes: The Method: Polish Normal-Combination, The Method: Cleanse Normal-Combination and The Method: Nourish Normal-Combination.

$255
$191
Lancer

Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device

No time for a spa day? No worries! The Pro Polish combines diamond tip technology with deep vacuum suction to recreate microdermabrasion treatments at home. Thanks to a patented swivel neck and three suction settings, you can customize your treatment to your liking. What more could you want than smoother, more radiant skin without having to leave the house? 

$200
$150
Lancer Skincare

Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads with 7% Lactic Acid + Bakuchiol

If you are struggling with skin texture or hyperpigmentation, we recommend you add these to your cart right now. Packed with powerful ingredients like lactic acid, bakuchiol, papaya fruit extract and oatmeal, you'll notice a difference after your first few uses. We've been using these pads for months at least once a week and won't be removing them from our routine anytime soon!

$75
$56
Lancer Skincare

Eye Contour Lifting Cream with Diamond Powder

You caught us at diamond powder! Dr. Lancer's Eye Contour Lifting Cream includes his proprietary Multi-Dimensional Complete Pro-Youth Complex to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles and loss of elasticity. Thanks to the diamond powder and minerals, you'll be shining bright like a diamond.

$95
$71
Lancer Skincare

Dani Glowing Skin Perfector

Featuring an Asian botanical blend and oat kernel extract, this glow-inducing cream helps to diffuse imperfections, blur pore visibility and make skin appear firmer. Count us in!

$95
$71
Lancer Skincare

Instant Contour Firming Treatment

Kiss sagging, loose skin buh-bye! Packed with transformative ingredients like Cone Snail Venom Bio-Peptide, Honey Locust Seed Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Kangaroo Paw Flower Extract and Inca Nut Extract, this at-home treatment delivers immediate and long-term lifting and firming skincare benefits. 

$150
$113
Lancer Skincare

Ready for more ways to save? Check out today's best sales.

