Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murdering Susan Berman 20 Years After Her Death

Robert Durst has been convicted of killing Susan Berman in 2000.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a jury found the 78-year-old real estate heir guilty of the first-degree murder of Berman, his former longtime friend and confidante.

"The jury's decision demonstrates how our legal system can work to hold accountable people regardless of their wealth and status in life," Gascón said. "I want to commend our prosecution team and investigators for their diligent work to ultimately bring justice for those who have been waiting more than 20 years."

During the trial, prosecutors said Durst shot Berman in her Los Angeles home on the night of Dec. 23, 2000.

Prior to her death, Berman reportedly intended to speak with New York investigators about the disappearance of Durst's wife, Kathie, who went missing in 1982 and has yet to be found. According to prosecutors, she wanted to confess to giving Durst a false alibi.

Durst first went on trial in March 2020, but proceedings were brought to a grinding halt when the coronavirus pandemic began. After a 14-month break, the jury returned to the Los Angeles courthouse in May to resume proceedings.