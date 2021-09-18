Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nordstrom Has Under $50 Deals on Good American, Free People, Madewell & More Right Now

Get up to 80% off thousands of items on Nordstrom this weekend!

By Kristine Fellizar Sep 18, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Nordstrom Weekend Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nothing makes us happier than a good sale. This weekend, Nordstrom has a ton of new markdowns on brands you love like Free People, Adidas, Good American, Madewell and more.

If you're looking to revamp your fall wardrobe or stock up on hair care products you'll need in the cooler months, Nordstrom's sale section has it all. It's an especially good time to shop beauty as brands like MAC Cosmetics, Clinque, and Lancome have select products on sale. It's for a limited time only, so be sure to check those out before prices go back up. Plus, if you want to get your items today or tomorrow, Nordstrom offers free in-store or curbside pickup. 

When there are thousands of items on sale to go through, it's easy to overlook a really great discount. But don't you worry because we've taken care of that for you. Here are some of the best deals you can score this weekend at Nordstrom. 

 

read
This Weekend's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Banana Republic, Nordstrom Rack & More

Topshop Chevron Crop Sweater

This cropped chevron sweater from Topshop features slouchy drop-shoulder sleeves to give it a cute rounded look. Right now, it's 65% off. 

$58
$20
Nordstrom

Madewell Broadway Cardigan Sweater

We love everything Madewell makes because the quality is so good. The Broadway Cardigan Sweater is just boxy enough to give it some structure, and it's a great piece to have for fall. 

$88
$44
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

3

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

Good American Lounge Leggings

You can never have too many leggings. These high-waisted Lounge Leggings from Good American are a must-have in your closet. 

$50
$30
Nordstrom

BP. Set Of 9 Earrings

We love this mix of hoops and studs, and the hearts have to be our top pick. Get this adorable set of nine silver earrings for under $10.

$12
$7
Nordstrom

Free People Metti Crewneck Sweatshirt

We love the blue color of Free People's Metti Crewneck Sweatshirt, as well as the oversized look. If blue isn't your thing, this also comes in mauve. 

$88
$42
Nordstrom

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation Broad-Spectrum SPF 15

The MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation Broad-Spectrum SPF 15 is one we've been using for a long time and continues to be one we go back to. It has nice buildable coverage and a good range of shades. Right now, you can get it for just $25. 

$35
$25
Nordstrom

Nike One Mid-Rise Shorts

Reviewers love these mid-rise shorts from Nike for being comfy and true to size. They're perfect for lounging around at home, grocery shopping or working out. 

$40
$27
Nordstrom

Good American Mock Neck Sweatshirt

You'll get a ton of compliments in this mock neck sweatshirt from Good American. Pair these with high waisted jeans, some cute boots, and you'll be looking super glam this fall. Plus sizes are also available. 

$66
$49
Nordstrom

Le Creuset Mini Round Stoneware Cocotte

This Mini Round Stoneware Cocotte from Le Creuset is great for making cobblers and pot pies. Whenever Le Creuset goes on sale at Nordstrom, it always sells out fast. Get this $20 deal while you can. 

$28
$20
Nordstrom

Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Zip Jacket

This light jacket from Nike features Dri-FIT technology, which helps to keep you cool while absorbing sweat. It's stylish and comes in green, blue, and black. 

$75
$45
Nordstrom

Good American Cool Crop Hoodie

Step up your street-style game with this cool cropped hoodie from Good American. Right now it's on sale for under $50. 

$75
$45
Nordstrom

Zella Rosie Sleeveless Woven Dress

Reviewers love how lightweight and flattering this dress is. The Zella Rosie Sleeveless Woven Dress is sporty, comfortable, and comes in three colors. You'll want to get more than one!

$69
$41
Nordstrom

Champion Crop Reverse Weave Sweatshirt

Champion sweatshirts are comfortable, well-made, and last a long time. This cropped reverse weave sweatshirt features the brand's iconic logo and cute baggy sleeves. 

$55
$30
Nordstrom

Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair

Aveda's Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair is a must-have leave-in conditioner for anyone who straightens or curls their hair on a daily basis. A little goes a long way, and it really does help to keep your hair soft and healthy. We've had this for a few years now and we love it. 

$34
$27
Nordstrom

Good American Mock Neck Power Bodysuit

You'll be powerful and chic in this Mock Neck Power Bodysuit from Good American. The bodysuit is true to size and features padded shoulders. Best part is, it's nearly 60% off right now! 

$95
$40
Nordstrom

Free People FP Movement Back Into It Joggers

Everyone needs a good pair of classic sweats. These Back Into It Joggers from Free People FP Movement comes in a great army green color. 

$88
$40
Nordstrom

Madewell Blanket Scarf

Now that fall is here, it's time to stock up on cozy scarves. This blanket scarf from Madewell is oversized and big enough to use as a shawl. It also comes in red and cream. 

$45
$27
Nordstrom

Clinique Blended Face Powder

Nordstrom shoppers love this blended face powder from Clinique. This loose powder is lightweight, not chalky, and gives just enough color and shimmer to make your face look flawless. 

$31
$21
Nordstrom

Madewell Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirt

This super comfy sweatshirt from Madewell comes in multiple colors and features balloon sleeves. We love the Evergreen color, but the peachy Sweet Dahlia is just as good. 

$70
$40
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more stylish finds at a great price, check out this $39 Carry-All Bag that has 13,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon

 

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

3

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

4

See Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Get Handsy in Her Racy Birthday Post

5

Ireland Baldwin Defends Hailey Bieber From Selena Gomez Chants at Met

Latest News

Save 25% At The Tatcha Friends & Family Sale Going On Right Now

Book a One-Way Flight Through Kaley Cuoco's Best Red Carpet Looks

Nordstrom Has Under $50 Deals on Good American, Free People, Madewell

Lauren Conrad Debuts a Gender-Neutral Kid's Home Collection at Kohl's

Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and Forever

Last Day of Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Save 50% On Nars, Clarins & More

The Last Day of Ulta's Sale: Save 50% On Kylie Cosmetics, Nars & More