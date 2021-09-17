Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Kim Kardashian Correct Ellen DeGeneres for Assuming Psalm's Gold Chain Is Fake

At just 2 years old, Psalm West is already amassing a fine jewelry collection. See the shock on Ellen DeGeneres' face when Kim Kardashian tells her his gold chain is the real deal.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 17, 2021 11:23 PMTags
Kim KardashianEllen DeGeneresKeeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesPsalm West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle"

We'd expect nothing less from the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

While most kids get to play dress-up in their parents' jewelry boxes, 2-year-old Psalm West already has a collection of his own. Kim unintentionally revealed her son's affinity for the finer things in life when, during an appearance on The Ellen Show, host Ellen DeGeneres mistakenly assumed Psalm's gold chain is fake. 

The two were discussing Kim's four kids' wildly different personalities when the topic came up. Their awkward exchange went like this: 

Ellen: And Psalm is the one that was wearing the giant chain around his neck. Oh my god, he wears this fake, giant chain. 

Kim: Wait, did you say fake? 

Ellen: It's fake. 

Kim: It's not!

Ellen: It's not?

Kim: It's not!

Ellen: Oh my god, it's huge. How can he keep his head up? It looks like a wrestler's belt or something. It's not fake?!

Kim: No, it's not.

Ellen: I just assumed because it's so hilarious. 

photos
Psalm West's Cutest Pics

Kim squashed Ellen's remark, saying with a sarcastic laugh, "Yeah, no." 

'Nuff said. 

A Very Good Production Inc.

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

3

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

Elsewhere in their conversation, Kim described 8-year-old daughter North West as being "full goth," explaining, "She's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath."

"North is into Black Sabbath," Ellen responded. "How did she even learn about Black Sabbath?"

"I have no idea," Kim admitted. "I think TikTok?" Sounds accurate. 

Hear more from Kim and Ellen by watching the above video. 

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

3

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

4

See Kim K. Correct Ellen DeGeneres for Assuming Psalm's Chain Is Fake

5
Exclusive

Grey's Anatomy Cast Spills New Secrets Behind Show's Big Exits

Latest News

35 Movies & TV Shows That Accurately Portrayed Hispanic Heritage

Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murdering Susan Berman

See Kim K. Correct Ellen DeGeneres for Assuming Psalm's Chain Is Fake

Exclusive

How Hasan Minhaj's Mother Helped Him Prep for The Morning Show

Hailey Bieber Sounds Off on "Big, Fat" Rumor About Justin Bieber

Olympic Surfer Carissa Moore Reveals What's In Her Bag

Update!

Succession’s Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton Welcome Baby No. 2