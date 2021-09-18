Book a One-Way Flight Through Kaley Cuoco's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

Watch : Would Kaley Cuoco Ever Want to Be "The Bachelorette"?

Kaley Cuoco's red carpet style has always passed with flying colors.

And her acting has also dazzled viewers, so much that she is nominated for her first Emmy Award this year. At Sunday's 2021 Emmys, Cuoco will compete for the honor of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on HBO's The Flight Attendant. The show, which premiered in 2020, was also nominated for eight other Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

"I could never have dreamed of a moment like this…so surreal! I am so proud of the entire TFA cast and crew for each and every one of these Emmy nods," Cuoco had said in a statement about her nomination. "It is a massive team effort bringing a show like this to life and I'm so grateful to each person involved. Thank you to the Television Academy for this recognition. My heart is exploding!"

Cuoco's nomination and Emmy Awards ceremony comes at a turbulent time for her: The 35-year-old actress recently filed for divorce from her husband Karl Cook.

Cuoco has not been seen on a red carpet since November 2019, four months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, although she did dress up in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta ball gown for the virtual 2021 Golden Globes in February.