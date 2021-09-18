Lauren Conrad Just Launched the Dreamiest Gender-Neutral Kid's Home Collection at Kohl's

We interviewed Lauren because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for a way to up the cozy and cuteness factor of your little one's room? Lauren Conrad has you covered!

This week, the Little Market co-founder expanded her Little Co. line at Kohl's to include gender-neutral kid's home essentials and we are obsessed! And we don't even have kids. Building on the same earthy color palette and commitment to sustainability prevalent in her LC Lauren Conrad apparel and Little Co. clothing lines, the mom of two designed everything you need to upgrade your little one's bedscape.

"I really love the Little Co. aesthetic. We were able to create a beautiful collection with cozy, sustainable fabrics and in a color palette that was sun-bleached and composed of shades found in nature," Lauren explained to E!. "We also really focused on creating gender-neutral art for our garments so they could easily be coordinated with or passed down to siblings."