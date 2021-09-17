Hailey Bieber Sounds Off on "Big, Fat" Rumor That Justin "Mistreats" Her

Some theories about this couple are "2 Much."
Hailey Bieber is aware that some people think Justin Bieber is not a good husband, and she wants everyone to know that could not be more "far from the truth."
She acknowledged the speculation about the way Justin treats her while talking to Demi Lovato on the 4D With Demi Lovato podcast, calling it one "big, fat" lie. "There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," Hailey shared. "Like, Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her and I'm just like, it's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite."
She continued, "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful to me and who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, huh?"
Critics of the couple have accused Justin of being inattentive to his wife for years now, even after they tied the knot for a second time in Sept. 2019.
The model previously addressed the misconceptions about their marriage after a video emerged of Justin seemingly yelling at Hailey in Las Vegas. Hailey simply told her followers that she and her husband had a great time in Sin City and "any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls--t peeps."
But in her conversation with the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, Hailey confessed their relationship has not been without its struggles. She shared that she used to struggle with feeling like she lost her independence and her own identity.
"There were times where I felt like I lost that within our relationship especially when it was new and in the beginning," she explained, adding that they've since sought therapy and advice from other couples.
Now, they're comfortable doing their own thing. "We both really value space," she shared. "One of the things I love the most is if we're out somewhere together… we could separate for hours at a party and find each other for five minutes and be like, 'hey are you having fun? Okay cool see you in a bit.' And just like keep it moving."
As she put it, "He trusts me… I trust him… That feels like a good space to me."
The pair proved they are stronger than ever as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. And though it was more work than play for the pop star and model, Justin made his wife feel like the only woman in the room with his performance of "All That Matters."