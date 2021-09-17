Olivia Munn Debuts Her Baby Bump Nearly 2 Weeks After John Mulaney Announced Pregnancy

Watch : Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is in mommy mode.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the pregnant actress shared the very first peek at her growing baby bump to Instagram. To mark a new partnership with Petco, Olivia posted a glowy selfie video as she discussed the importance of pets' mental health.

The mom-to-be wore a simple gray T-shirt for the moment, which she paired with layered gold necklaces.

It was close to two weeks ago that comedian John Mulaney announced the couple's baby news. He stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to confirm he's not only in a "really beautiful" relationship with Olivia, but that they're preparing for parenthood.

"In the spring," he explained, "I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn. I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

Olivia has also since opened up about the "outpouring of love and support" they've received since sharing the update.