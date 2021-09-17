Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Olivia Munn Debuts Her Baby Bump Nearly 2 Weeks After John Mulaney Announced Pregnancy

Oh, baby! For the first time since she and John Mulaney announced they're expecting, Olivia Munn took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her growing bump.

Olivia Munn is in mommy mode. 

On Friday, Sept. 17, the pregnant actress shared the very first peek at her growing baby bump to Instagram. To mark a new partnership with Petco, Olivia posted a glowy selfie video as she discussed the importance of pets' mental health. 

The mom-to-be wore a simple gray T-shirt for the moment, which she paired with layered gold necklaces. 

It was close to two weeks ago that comedian John Mulaney announced the couple's baby news. He stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to confirm he's not only in a "really beautiful" relationship with Olivia, but that they're preparing for parenthood. 

"In the spring," he explained, "I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn. I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

Olivia has also since opened up about the "outpouring of love and support" they've received since sharing the update. 

"There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force," she explained on Access Hollywood. "There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone that comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me."

For now, Olivia remarked, they "haven't decided" if they'll find out the baby's sex before giving birth. 

"It's a good surprise to find out," she said. "There's very few surprises in life."

