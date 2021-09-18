It’s the Last Day of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty: Save 50% On Kylie Cosmetics, Nars, Juice Beauty & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Unfortunately, today is the final day of their 21 Days of Beauty Sale. For the past 20 days, there have been different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Kylie Cosmetics, Nars, Clarins, Stila, Urban Decay, and Juice Beauty. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
If you're looking for a lip color that lasts (and doesn't come off on your protective face covering), you need to use a Kylie Cosmetics lip kit. This set pack a one-two punch. Fill out your lips with the liner. Then put on the liquid lipstick to achieve a long-lasting look. There are 25 gorgeous shades to choose from, so you better stock up now. These really are the best, long-lasting, transfer-proof, lip shades around.
An Ulta shopper shared, "Looks natural! I love it! And last all day! That is awesome." Another said, "Soft texture, very easy to apply, doesnt feel dry like other lip products, lip liner matches the lip shade, great product. So glad I made this purchase." A different fan of the products said, "Absolutely love it! It makes my lips look fuller and stays all day!"
Nars Climax Mascara
If you've been looking for a mascara that lifts and builds without clumping or smudge, the search can stop. Just use the Nars Climax Mascara. Your lashes will feel soft, never stiff, when you use this mascara.
"The two things I look for in mascara are how well it lengthens and thickens the look of my eyelashes (both with and without using a curler first), and whether or not it smudges on my face throughout the day. This mascara is excellent on both counts living up to the claims of being smudge proof and clump proof," a shopper raved.
Another fan shared, "I love this mascara! The wand separates my lashes and gives them definition and volume without getting clumpy. I particularly like that it's super easy to go back in and do extra coats without adding too much bulk. This mascara looks great and lasts all day. I've worn this to work and then to the gym, and had no flaking or smudging."
Clarins Super Restorative Day Cream SPF 20
This cream works throughout the day to fight visible signs of aging caused by natural hormonal changes, which include loss of density, skin slackening, deep wrinkles, and age spots. In addition to diminishing wrinkles, your skin will be plumped and instantly smoother. The cream visibly lifts and smooths, minimizes age spots, and hydrates the skin.
One Ulta shopper described the Clarins Super Restorative Day Cream as "the BEST Daily Moisturizer On The Market, "Let me keep this short and sweet. I used a sample given to me by a friend who swore by it years ago. Tried it & loved it. Went a day without and felt like and Ogre. Bought it and I've felt like Beyoncé ever since. Oh, I'm a guy." Another insisted, "You will not be disappointed," adding, "Simply the best! With the added protection of sunscreen, this face cream does it all. You are worth it."
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum
This overnight retinol serum minimizes the signs of aging. Its ingredients keep your skin looking youthful while you sleep. This formula uses technology encapsulating retinol while avoiding toxic chemicals. This serum is great for all skin types, even those with very sensitive skin. It smooths out the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens out tone and texture.
One Ulta shopper said, "Just when I think Juice Beauty® can't get any better, here they come along with a new product that I personally think is their best yet. I just love the way Juice Beauty combines all natural, cruelty-free ingredients with the newest in science and technology to create products that are so effective, so unique and light years ahead of most other brands on the market." Another review said, "I was nervous about spending so much on a product, but this has exceeded my expectations. The texture and brightness of my skin dramatically improved after just a couple of days of use. Minor scars/discoloration are fading and my pores are less clogged. The fragrance (lemon) doesn't bother me at all. Really excited to see the results after more time has passed. I'll definitely be repurchasing this!"
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
Urban Decay's All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder is a makeup setting and finishing powder that smooths skin, minimizes shine, and extends the life of your face makeup so there's no need to reapply, even in hot climates. Cry, sweat, take a stroll in the rain. No matter what you're doing, you will not have to worry. The translucent powder mattifies and locks in your makeup for up to 11 hours. If you're a fan of the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, you need to check out this powder.
One shopper gushed, "I love this powder. It has done wonders in helping my makeup stay. I live in SC, so it has held up in over 100 degree weather with some crazy humidity. I use the pixi glow mist with it and my face looks so natural!" Another insisted, "Makes your makeup bullet proof. Great for oily skin and I feel more confident when I use it because I know my makeup will last."
Someone else raved, "Omg I cant explain it but this stuff makes your makeup look AMAZING. I put this on over my Estee Lauder Doublewear Foundation & went to the lake all day and my makeup stayed on all day. Crazy. I love this stuff." Another review said, "This powder is lightweight. It provides awesome coverage and you don't need a lot to get this effect. The powder does not enhance lines or wrinkles, rather it helps to disguise them. I love it!"
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
Stila's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow dries quickly for a long-wearing sparkling eyeshadow look. The formula combines pearl and glitter to create an incredible luster. It's easy to apply and locks down smoothly with minimal fallout.
One shopper wrote, "Completely infatuated with this! I'm in LOVE with this shadow!!!" Another said it's "amazing," sharing, "It's a great all over lid pop! Great subtle color! Looking forward to trying other colors!" A different shopper wrote, "This eye shadow is so easy to apply. Just one swipe and it's on. It stays on all day and I get a lot of compliments every time I wear it." There are 12 different colors to choose from.
Clarins Extra-Firming Wrinkle Control Firming Day Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 All Skin Types
This cream visibly firms, lifts, and fights wrinkles. The product improves your skin's elasticity and enhances radiance. One shopper shared, "I have been using this moisturizer for over 2 years now, and after trying others-both expensive and drug store, this one wins every time. I have combo skin that leans dry in the winter and oily in summer and this is the only product that keeps my skin balanced all year." Another said, "I have been using this day cream for years. It makes my skin look smoother and younger. I am very happy with this product."
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles with this ultra-light gel serum. It enhances the skin's tone and texture in addition to targeting the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage.
One shopper gushed, "I generally don't expect skin care products to perform quite as well as they claim to. This stuff really does. No, it's not cheap, but it IS worth every penny. I just turned 47, but lately I'm noticing younger men noticing me! My skin is *LUMINOUS* Hyper pigmentation, fine lines around my eyes and above my lips from 30 years of abusing my skin as a former smoker, acne scars, neck skin that was beginning lose it's elasticity...I just can't get over the improvement. WOW! This is my Holy Grail! What's most impressive is how quickly I started seeing improvement, about one week. If this is the only Juice Beauty product you buy, it definitely amps up the performance of lower end products."
Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20
If stress and a lack of sleep leave a mark on your face (literally), then you need to incorporate the Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20 into your skincare routine. This product targets the first signs of aging, revitalizes skin, and moisturizes.
"A must in my routine. Have been using this for years and it's the best for me. Have tried others and always go back," a fan shared. Another said, "I love the way it goes on so smoothly. My skin seems to glow after using." Someone else said, "I live in south Florida where the humidity is high but we still need to moisturize. This is my favorite product because it is light enough to wear every day but leaves my skin feeling fresh and ready. Have been using Clarins products for close to 40 years now and get tons of compliments on y skin. Thank you Clarins for making such wonderful products!"
Juice Beauty GREEN APPLE Age Defy Serum
The Juice Beauty GREEN APPLE Age Defy Serum reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone and texture. Its formula has powerful antioxidants to reduce free radical damage that contribute to the appearance of aging.
An Ulta shopper described this serum as a "refreshing lift," writing, "Highly recommend the Green Apple line. Face looks fresher, tone evens out, and bonus seems to reduce minor pimple flare-ups. It has a sort of gel texture that is not creamy. It took a while to appreciate it as a serum treatment but now I love it because of what it does for my face. Green Apple also has a wonderful moisturizer that I love because it works all day. All their products have a wonderful citrus fragrance that's natural!"
Another shared, "This product does the job , my dark spots have lightened tremendously, and get this the serum feels awesome on my face . I apply the serum in the morning after my face brushing session and at night before bed. For the price and improvements of my skin, it's worth it!"
Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Serum
Reduce breakouts, unclog pores, and even skin tone with this powerful serum. The unique aspect of this serum is that it clears the skin and provides hydration at the same time. This serum is great for oily, combination, and blemish-prone skin types.
One shopper said this product is "like an eraser," sharing, "I've been using this for almost 3 weeks and I've seen significant change already. Not only does is clear acne and help with hyper pigmentation but my pitted acne and pores are becoming less apparent. This is a HG product for me. A little bit of background for me, I have moderate to severe hormonal acne caused by PCOS and I've been dealing with acne for more than half my life. I've seen dermatologist, endocrinologist, estheticians and have tried pretty much any home remedy. This is amazing stuff in my book."
Another said, "This product helped reduce/eliminate my acne and slowly clear my acne marks/scar I've been using it on a daily basis for more than a year now. It contains.75%salicylic acid which is great for everyday use. I have very sensitive skin, so I started using it in moderation and slowly increased the frequency and now I use it 2x/day."
A third shopper described it as the "only thing that works for me," elaborating, "I have tried everything. When I turned 30 I started to get adult acne and I couldn't find anything that would work. I tried proactive, Neutrogena, st Ives etc. my skin is sensitive it would either dry my skin out and break out or it would just make me break out even more. I used this three times and saw a difference. My skin wasn't as red and the acne was almost gone and I wasn't breaking out using makeup. I couldn't put any make up on before without breaking out every single time time. I really love this and I'm so happy I found something that works for me."
Juice Beauty Antioxidant Serum
This antioxidant serum is proven to prevent free radical damage up to 87%. This lightweight serum feeds your skin with vitamins and antioxidants from certified organic juices, moisturizes with fatty acid-packed plant oils ,and smoothes the appearance of fine lines with peptides. Use this after cleansing and before your daily moisturizer.
"I've been reading about antioxidant products that can help with these new rays discovered to cause worst wrinkles that the UVAs & UVBs that we already know about. I saw this Juice Beauty precast could help my damaged skin and also help block more damage. I started using and within 3 days I could see a visible difference! I was amazed. I would highly recommend to gals who get sun on neck & chest while driving and have wrinkles & redness from sun damage," a shopper shared.
Another said, "Disclaimer: I never write reviews unless it's something I cannot live with out! This stuff has been my ride or die for a couple years now... A small amount goes SUCH a long way! When I'm having a bad breakout I can't get to this product fast enough. My skin is completely clear right now thanks to this stuff. I'm a true believer!"
