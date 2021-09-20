Khloe Kardashians Reveals the "Cute" Reason True Thompson Thinks Psalm West Is Her Brother

True-ly an iconic duo.
Khloe Kardashian exclusively revealed what life is really like with three-year-old daughter True Thompson, and we're swooning! The mother-daughter pair constantly share the sweetest pics on Instagram, and even match in designer outfits. Khloe, the new Candy Crush Saga All-Stars Tournament host, dished on True's favorite hobbies to E! News on Sept. 20.
"We're very active, so we love to go just on walks in the neighborhood. She is very into making, like, potions, these days, which is fun but oh so messy," Khloe joked. "And I bake a lot, she loves to bake so we'll bake cookies and stuff like that. She just likes to pour everything and so I think she just likes the whole mixing and the pouring things in, which is fun for them. But just anything outside, we're so blessed to be in L.A. and so we're constantly outside."
And True is already following in her father's footsteps with her athletic activities.
"She's a gymnastics girl, I just love and watching her," the Good American founder added. "She's very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear, I'm proud of her for being a careful girl."
True even thinks that her cousins—especially fellow "triplets" Chicago West and Dream Kardashian—are actually her siblings.
"It's amazing. I just pray it never stops," Khloe proudly stated. "They all think they're like, weirdly brother and sisters. I think like True thinks, we call Psalm [West] 'baby Psalm,' so she's always like, 'my brother!' And I just don't correct her because I think it's so cute."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also revealed that True isn't competitive like her family...yet. "Thank goodness! She's very sweet and she's a very empathetic girl, she doesn't like if other people cry. She's just very sensitive to those things," Khloe continued. "She's three, so I don't know when competitive things happen."
Unlike Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian, who is second only to Khloe in terms of her competitive spirit.
"Well, I like to say I'm the most competitive but we're all competitive so I'm sure each one of them would say that they're the queens of the competitiveness because that's what competitive people do," Khloe teased. "I feel like Kim will give me what needs to be given. Like, she'll actually compete with me. I think Kourtney [Kardashian] would just, she'll do it and stop and then Kim will give me all that I need."
As for life post-KUWTK, Khloe admitted that it's been "definitely an adjustment" without reality TV cameras for the first time in 15 years.
"We still talk to our production crew all the time and we definitely miss them so much," she noted. "I miss that unity I guess, or that closeness [with the family]. We're still so close, it's so bizarre. But I think just the amount of time that we spend with each other, there's nothing like it unless you're filming. Because we all have our own lives and kids and this or that and we're pulled in our different job directions but when you're filming, that's essentially our other job, and so we have to stay together most of the day and I missed that part."
Yet, fans will be able to see more of the Kardashian-Jenner clan soon enough.
"We're going start gearing up filming for Hulu shortly," Khloe revealed, "so that will be I think another transition just because we've never had this much time without filming Keeping Up."
With the holidays around the corner, Khloe is looking forward to a fresh slate. "I feel like most people would probably agree that 2020 and 2021 have not been the best to us," she opened up. "So I think, let's just get on with the holiday season and that [is when] everyone is always so freaking happy and sweet and kind to each other. And then I'm just ready for a new year. I'm just so over the past two years."
The only good part of 2020? "It's definitely time that we'll never get back," Khloe said. "I think people are excited just to have a better rhythm than before it was, we were all consumed with work. I feel like now there's a healthier balance. But especially the year when the lockdown was, that was very scary at first, of course, but once we all kind of understood what was going on, having that quality time with especially my baby, you appreciate things so much differently. It's crazy."
And now, everyone's favorite quarantine game comes to life with the Candy Crush Saga All-Stars Tournament, with players across the U.S. competing to be crowned the ultimate Candy Crush All-Star, starting on Thursday, Sept. 23.
"I am such a huge fan of the game," Khloe gushed. "It's so soothing and relaxing in a strange way, if I'm having a long day or if I'm on set or something like that I'm just quietly playing the game with myself and it just soothes me and relaxes me. I don't know why because I'm so invested too, like it's strange. It's such a mind game and I'm thinking and doing all these things but it's just so enjoyable and relaxing. It's hard to explain unless you've played the game."
Tune in to see Khloe's hosting gig with a special sneak peek above!
