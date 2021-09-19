How Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Gillian Anderson Tackled "Relatable" Assault Storyline

Watch : "Sex Education" Star Aimee Lou Wood Talks Taking on Trauma

Netflix's Sex Education may feature hookups, vagina cupcakes and an uncomfortable bathroom scene, but the show is so much bigger than its comedic moments.

In season three, the writers and cast go beyond the surface level to bring attention to incredibly important topics, like sexual assault and consent. One such storyline is Aimee's decision to seek counseling from Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) after she's sexually assaulted on a bus in season two.

Actress Aimee Lou Wood spoke exclusively to E! News about why it was "really emotional" to revisit her character's sexual assault. "It was so embarrassing. The other week I had an interview, and it was about therapy; they said, 'What was it like doing the scenes with Gillian?'" she recalled. "And I started talking about it and then all of a sudden I was in tears. It wasn't like I was actually sad but it's almost like muscle memory."

Aimee believes that she reacted so viscerally because the character's emotional turmoil is so "relatable" and "true to life."