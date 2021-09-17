This Week in Celebrity Style: Megan Fox, Sofia Richie, Camila Cabello & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Between New York Fashion Week, the VMAs and the Met Gala, the past two weeks have been a fashion marathon. Now that we've had some time to digest all of the amazing style moments, you're probably wondering how you can dress like a celebrity on a daily basis. Thanks to our insomnia and shopping addiction, we were able to track down six exact looks that stars like Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski, Amanda Kloots and more repped over the past week.
Below, all the ways you can twin with your favorite celeb and treat yourself for a week well done!
Camila Cabello
The "Cinderella" star rocked a super cute matching Alo Yoga bike short and sports bra in a raspberry hue. Brb, definitely adding this set to our cart! It's the perfect color and fit to take you from summer to fall in the most chic, comfortable way possible.
Emily Ratajkowski
The model served up some major fall style inspiration at the Revolve Gallery event during NYFW. We literally got out of bed to get our credit card when we saw this cropped sweater moment. Thankfully for our bank account, the sweater is under $100!
Whitney Simmons & Sofia Richie
The model and fitness influencer showed us wellness and fashion make the perfect combo at the Gymshark Retreat Event in Malibu, which celebrated Whitney's third collaboration with the cult-favorite activewear brand. More info on the must-have collection here!
Hannah Ann Sluss
The Bachelor star made New York City her runway while wearing a colorful satin wrap dress by Song of Style. We love how she paired it with some classic black stilettos and a sleek ponytail. Definitely adding this to our fall mood board!
Amanda Kloots
We love a good set, and so does Amanda Kloots! If the Dancing With the Stars contestant's ballroom dancing is anything like her style game, there's a good chance the mirrorball trophy could be hers!
Megan Fox
Say it with us, "Couple Goals!" Post-Met Gala, the actress slipped into a stunning Dundas x Revolve dress to attend an afterparty boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Also, how cute are their coordinated looks?
Like all of the outfits you just saw? We rounded up the exact styles below for you to shop!
Lavish Bra
Although this light-to-medium support sports bra is available in 10 colors, we love the raspberry hue Camila wore. It's happy, fall-approved and will make you feel super cute while you break a sweat.
Seamless High-Waist Ribbed Biker Short
Biker shorts can be tricky fit-wise. However, Alo Yoga's high-waist ribbed biker short offers a flattering fit thanks to seamless ribbed performance fabric, a 4-Way stretch and front-smoothing panel for commando comfort.
Superdown Mila Ultra Crop Sweater
This sweater is what Cozy Girl Fall dreams are made of! It shows some skin, keeps you feeling snuggly on the go and it's under $100.
Grlfrnd Amanda Mid Rise Loose
We love how Emily paired the cropped sweater with these mid-rise black jeans. The outfit is perfect for date night with your girls or your beau!
Rhode Steffi Track Shorts + Simone Sweatshirt
Amanda Kloots knows how to look cute even when she's teaching a grueling HITT workout. We love this short and sweatshirt set from Rhode that she wore on her way to a DWTS rehearsal this week.
New Balance x Bandier 57/40
Amanda paired the set with some colorful New Balance x Bandier kicks that we will definitely be adding to our fall mood board.
Dundas x Revolve Jett Embellished Mini Dress
Although Megan Fox's red-hot Met Gala afterparty look is on the pricier side, it's one of those investment pieces you'll get a ton of use out of come the holidays. It's truly a work of art!
Whitney Crop Tank
Sofia repped this crop tank in black with the joggers from Whitney Simmons' latest Gymshark collection. We're obsessed at how effortlessly chic she looked.
Whitney Loose Joggers
Especially with the cooler months ahead of us, you'll get tons of use out of these loose-fitting joggers. Plus, they come in the black hue Sofia repped at the event!
Whitney Mesh Sports Bra
This sports bra is what activewear dreams are made of! It's supportive, insanely cute and would definitely get us excited to go to the gym.
Whitney Cycling Shorts
If you don't like leggings then these bike shorts are a great alternative! Plus, they offer the support and coverage you need to squat, jump, run or plank with complete confidence.
Whitney Oversized Robe
Whitney topped off her sporty chic look with this cozy oversized robe. Take a style cue from her and we just know you'll be living in it all fall and winter.
Song of Style Ava Mini Dress
Are you as obsessed as we are with Hannah Ann Sluss' satin wrap dress? Thankfully, it's still in stock at Revolve, so go, go, go!
