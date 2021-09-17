Sadie Robertson's 4-Month-Old Daughter Hospitalized With Respiratory Virus

Sadie Robertson is sharing the health issues her 4-month-old daughter Honey James Huff has been privately battling.
The Duck Dynasty alum posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram on Friday, Sept. 14, writing that she is ready to discuss Honey's illness, "Because I know so many around the world are going through this."
"The past few days have been very tough," she continued. "Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled."
Sadie shared that Honey has been in good spirits throughout her hospitalization, noting that "the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness."
The 24-year-old mom added that their little one is still receiving treatment, but the Robertson-Huff family is "believing for the days to come."
"To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you," she wrote.
Sadie didn't divulge the nature of Honey's symptoms, but wrote, "RSV you stink." According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus, which is fairly common but can be serious in infants.
Sadie and husband Christian Huff have weathered many trials this past year, with the reality star contracting the coronavirus in the early months of her pregnancy.
She shared in late October that she was hospitalized after becoming "very sick" and testing positive for COVID-19. At the time, she said on Instagram, "I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one!"
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant went on to share that she was on the mend and Honey was "doing great and healthy."
"I've learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways," she reflected, adding, "My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid."
The last months of Sadie's pregnancy passed without any health issues, but Honey's May birth was a different story.
In July, Sadie revealed that Honey got "stuck" during the birth, causing a "very dangerous" situation. "In that moment, every second counts and they couldn't get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds," she recalled. "I knew something was wrong because of the pain, and the doctor [had] just told me, ‘Next push, she's here.'"
When Honey was finally born, Sadie said doctors were shocked to realize that the newborn's shoulder wasn't broken as they expected. The mom said, "They had three doctors check her shoulder because they were in disbelief. She never had to have any other care because she was so strong."