Sadie Robertson's 4-Month-Old Daughter Hospitalized With Respiratory Virus

Watch : Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is sharing the health issues her 4-month-old daughter Honey James Huff has been privately battling.

The Duck Dynasty alum posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram on Friday, Sept. 14, writing that she is ready to discuss Honey's illness, "Because I know so many around the world are going through this."

"The past few days have been very tough," she continued. "Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled."

Sadie shared that Honey has been in good spirits throughout her hospitalization, noting that "the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness."

The 24-year-old mom added that their little one is still receiving treatment, but the Robertson-Huff family is "believing for the days to come."

"To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you," she wrote.