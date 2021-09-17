Zoë Kravitz Has the Perfect Response to Claim She Was "Practically Naked" at the Met Gala

Zoë Kravitz is all about embracing the Saint Laurent-covered skin she's in.
Although the High Fidelity star, 32, garnered tons of praise with her show-stopping Saint Laurent ensemble at the Met Gala on Sept. 13, there were those who took issue with the star's look on social media—which prompted the actress to address the critique head-on.
"I don't understand why they go practically naked," one person commented in a photo reshared by Comments By Celebs. "She's gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?," to which the actress simply replied, "Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It's just a body. We all got ‘em."
This wouldn't be the first time that Zoë, who has been known for her ultra-chic looks both on and off the red carpet, addressed comments relating to her fashion choices.
Back in late July, while sporting a blue ribbed tank top and long gray silk skirt with flip flops, the actress made headlines for her casual street style. And while the star's look was enough to make front page news, it was the headlines that gave Zoë pause.
Sharing a screenshot of a headline that read, "Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless While Meeting Up With Friend For Lunch," to her Instagram Story on July 26, the actress captioned the post, "Time to evolve. How is this headline ok?"
In a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Divergent star explained that she tries to remain "unapologetically herself."
"I think a lot of women are taught to make themselves smaller, to be quiet and be well behaved," she explained to the outlet. "So, allowing yourself to be wild and loud and scream who you are from the rooftops is bold and beautiful."
Safe to say that the actress is unapologetically sticking true to her word.