Zoë Kravitz Has the Perfect Response to Claim She Was "Practically Naked" at the Met Gala

Watch : Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz & More Rock Nude Gowns

Zoë Kravitz is all about embracing the Saint Laurent-covered skin she's in.



Although the High Fidelity star, 32, garnered tons of praise with her show-stopping Saint Laurent ensemble at the Met Gala on Sept. 13, there were those who took issue with the star's look on social media—which prompted the actress to address the critique head-on.



"I don't understand why they go practically naked," one person commented in a photo reshared by Comments By Celebs. "She's gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?," to which the actress simply replied, "Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It's just a body. We all got ‘em."



This wouldn't be the first time that Zoë, who has been known for her ultra-chic looks both on and off the red carpet, addressed comments relating to her fashion choices.



Back in late July, while sporting a blue ribbed tank top and long gray silk skirt with flip flops, the actress made headlines for her casual street style. And while the star's look was enough to make front page news, it was the headlines that gave Zoë pause.