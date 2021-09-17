Olympic Surfer Carissa Moore Reveals What's In Her Bag

We interviewed Carissa Moore because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Carissa Moore is simply unstoppable!
In addition to winning gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the surfer and 5-time WSL World Champion just recently became the women's winner in the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals.
"I just want to thank everyone for all the love and good vibrations that carried me through to the end both on the beach and around the world," she wrote on Instagram after her big win. "Cheeeeehuuuuuuu!!! High five. We did it!!!!"
As Carissa continues to celebrate, she's giving fans a look inside her beach bag. From must-have sunscreen to a must-read book, the Olympian's picks are nothing short of golden.
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion
"Of course you gotta have Sun Bum sunscreen in there!" the Sun Bum partner shared. "I probably feel the most confident and in my skin when I am coming out of the water."
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
"I've gotta have my Beats by Dre headphones to listen to music to get me prepped pre-heat."
Oura Ring
"I always throw my Oura Ring in there. It's cute and functional and tracks my activity while in the water, as well as my sleep at night."
ALOHA Collection Pape'ete Holo Holo Tote
"I love ALOHA Collection because it's waterproof, so if I have a wet bathing suit after surfing, it's not going to leak."
GoMacro Organic Gluten-Free Protein Bars
"I love GoMacro bars. That's my go-to bar during the day. I like them because they are mother-daughter-owned and have really good flavors. I especially like the Lemon flavor."
Sun Bum Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner Spray Detangler
"I always have my Sun Bum 3-in-1 leave-in and a brush to use for after surf."
The Great Alone Book
"Kristin Hannah is my fav author. I have gone through all of her books, but have to say Great Alone is probably my favorite book by her."
