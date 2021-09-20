Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Makes a Big Decision That Could Affect Future With Leah

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

Amber Portwood is hoping to turn her pain into purpose.

As her relationship with 12-year-old daughter Leah continues to evolve, the MTV reality star is taking steps to change the life around her. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 21 episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber reveals that she wants to go back to school and earn a degree in psychology.

"I hate that my relationship with Leah is strained right now, but I want to continue to better myself so I'm taking this opportunity to follow a dream I've had for a long time," she shared. "Getting pregnant at 17 made graduating from high school almost impossible. Now, I'm ready to get my college degree but I need to get accepted first and I'm kind of nervous."

Before calling a college admissions counselor, Amber explains that she wants to apply for admission at Grand Canyon University Online. As for her career path, she has big dreams of focusing on neurological psychology.