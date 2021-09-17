Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Proof That JWoww and Snooki's Daughters Are Their Mini-Mes

As their two little ones struck a pose side-by-side, fans couldn’t help but flip out over the photographic evidence that JWoww and Snooki’s daughters look exactly like their bestie moms.

Snooki and JWoww, is that you?
 
That's the question almost every Jersey Shore fan after Jenni "JWoww" Farley took to Instagram on Sept. 16 and shared the cutest pic of their daughters. In the photo, Meilani (JWoww's 7-year-old daughter with ex Roger Mathews) and her future bestie Giovanna (Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's 6-year-old daughter with husband Jionni LaValle) both struck a pose while standing side-by-side, with each placing one hand on either hip.
 
Proving that the two are the spitting images of their reality TV moms, fans immediately swarmed the comment section to note the uncanny resemblance. One fan wrote, "They're the exact small versions, omg," While another commented, "Wow, they are ur mini versions."
 
But perhaps the greatest comment of all came from fellow Jersey Shore co-star Mike Sorrentino, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Lauren in May. "Omg, Stahp," he wrote with a heart-eyes emoji, with Lauren adding, "I can'tttt at this mini-me cuteness!"

Snooki's Cutest Family Photos

Snooki is also mom to sons Lorenzo, 9, and Angelo, 2. And while her kids know she's a star, they don't fully understand her life on TV.

"Well, as of right now, they think I'm an actress," Snooki shared during the Aug. 25 episode E!'s Daily Pop. "They think Jersey Shore is like E.R., like, an actual scripted drama series. So, I'm good for a little bit." Playing along, she joked, "'Mommy is an actress, she's won a lot of Emmys and she kills it.'"

However, she plans to explain everything to them eventually. As she put it, "I feel like once they're, like, 18, I can be like, 'Alright, kids that was really mommy, and she was a mess." 

Looks like Snooki and JWoww's girls are on the fast track to becoming besties, just like their moms have always imagined.

