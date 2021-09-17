Proof That JWoww and Snooki's Daughters Are Their Mini-Mes

"Well, as of right now, they think I'm an actress," Snooki shared during the Aug. 25 episode E!'s Daily Pop. "They think Jersey Shore is like E.R., like, an actual scripted drama series. So, I'm good for a little bit." Playing along, she joked, "'Mommy is an actress, she's won a lot of Emmys and she kills it.'"

However, she plans to explain everything to them eventually. As she put it, "I feel like once they're, like, 18, I can be like, 'Alright, kids that was really mommy, and she was a mess."