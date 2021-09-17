Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé's Brittany Banks Slams Former Co-Star Big Ed in Hilarious Bares All Rap

In a must-see freestyle rap, 90 Day Fiancé alum Brittany Banks reveals her true thoughts on "smelly" 90 Day: The Single Life co-star Big Ed, plus hear her slam Colt Johnson and his cats!

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 17, 2021 6:44 PM
Watch: Brittany Banks' Shady Rap Verses for "90 Day Fiance" Co-Stars

Hip to the hop, and these insults just don't stop. 

90 Day: The Single Life alum Brittany Banks hilariously freestyle rapped about her former 90 Day Fiancé co-stars and the singer did not hold back. In an exclusive sneak peek at Discovery+'s 90 Day Bares Allairing Sunday, Sept. 19, Brittany is challenged by host Shaun Robinson to spin a wheel of 90 Day franchise fan favorites to determine who she'll rap about next. 

The game first lands on Colt Johnson and his cats, and Brittany can't help but throw in a few references to Colt's mom Debbie Johnson. "He needs to go back and un-learn his whole child," Brittany states, before launching into a freestyle. "I don't think a man over 20 needs to be living with his mom, especially not at his big grown age."

As for her song: "You seem kind of lazy but I knew your ass was crazy/when you opened up your mouth and then you gave your cat a taste," Brittany sings.

90 Day Fiancé Stars' Epic Makeovers

Next up is Tarik Myers and his wife Hazel Myers. "Let Hazel get a side piece, let her have some fun," Brittany dishes after Tarik was caught texting other women. 

But it's Big Ed Brown whom Brittany seems to have the most beef with.

"Big Ed, you think you know women but be beating your dick," she raps. "I couldn't show up at the Tell All 'cause you're really f––king scary, look like Krueger. I'm like, Freddy, how you sexist and you smelly?" 

See Shaun's reaction to Brittany's jabs above! 

90 Day Bares All airs Sundays on Discovery+.

