As much as we love cheering on our favorite team in person, going through security can be such a hassle. There's nothing worse than waiting in line for hours, getting to the front, and being told that you can't go through. Apparently that cute mini crossbody you wore wasn't allowed in due to the stadium's clear bag policy.
In case you weren't already aware, the NFL has a clear bag policy inside the stadiums for public safety reasons. It's not limited to the NFL either. A number of venues for other sports, concerts and festivals have implemented a similar type of rule as well.
With football season underway and more big events popping up, it's a great time to get yourself a clear stadium-approved bag. Fortunately, clear bags can be cute like this clear crossbody from Amazon or this belt bag from Urban Outfitters. Plus, you can find one for a really affordable price.
So, here are 13 stylish clear bags you can take to the stadium.
HOXIS Clear Crossbody Bag with Vegan Leather Trim
Make your life a lot easier by bringing along this clear crossbody bag from Amazon. It's cute, structured, sturdy, and comes in three colors. The leopard option in particular is one of our faves.
Clear PINK Backpack
Pack all the essentials in this clear backpack from from PINK. It's a good one to bring along to a music festival, a fair, or an amusement park. Plus, it's on sale right now.
May Tree Clear Stadium Bag
May Tree's Clear Stadium Bag comes in four colors, is made of high-quality waterproof vinyl, and is spacious enough to fit everything you need. It's a must-have among Amazon reviewers, and has thousands of five-star reviews.
Deluxe Clear Crossbody Messenger
You won't have any problem going though security with this bestselling deluxe crossbody messenger bag from Etsy. It features an extra front pocket, which is perfect for storing your phone and other smaller items.
HOXIS Clear Bag With Turn Lock Closure
Stadium-approved bags can be chic, and this clear bag with a turn lock closure totally proves that.
COVAX Clear Crossbody
This clear crossbody is a perfect size for someone who's always on the go. It's roomy enough to fit your phone, wallet, hand sanitizer, and makeup. It also has a convenient front pocket for you to put your ticket stub or other smaller items.
Clearlee Clear Bucket Bag in Grey
If you love bucket bags, this one's for you. This highly-rated clear bucket bag from Etsy comes with two detachable straps so you can wear it as a crossbody, a handbag, or a shoulder bag. It's also currently low in stock. If you're interested, we suggest getting it as soon as possible.
baggallini Stadium Clear Pocket Crossbody
Baggallini's Stadium Clear Pocket Crossbody is weather resistant, made of high-quality materials, and comes in three colors. We love the deep red, but the deep green comes in a very close second.
Urban Expressions Judy Clear Crossbody Bag
Make a bold statement with the retro-inspired Urban Expressions' Judy Clear Crossbody Bag. The neon yellow really pops, making it the perfect bag for a night out.
Eland Clear Mini Purse
Cute clear bags don't have to cost a ton, and this mini purse from Amazon is under $10. If you're going to a big event and you don't want to spend too much on a bag you're only going to wear once, this is a great option.
Urban Expressions Maree Crossbody
You'll get a ton of compliments when you wear this Maree Crossbody by Urban Epressions. The square design is unique, and you can fit the essentials.
Fydelity Splash Pak Waterproof Belt Bag
Sometimes you don't want to bring a ton of stuff to the game. In fact, stadiums would really appreciate that. But if you can't go without your cellphone or some cash, this Fydelity Splash Pak Waterproof Belt Bag is perfect.
Clarity Clear Tote Bag
This stadium-approved tote bag from Etsy is made with luxe vegan leather and features metal hardware all throughout. Reviewers rave about how well-made and sturdy it is. Plus, it's 50% off for a limited time only. Get it before the price goes back up!
