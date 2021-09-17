We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

As much as we love cheering on our favorite team in person, going through security can be such a hassle. There's nothing worse than waiting in line for hours, getting to the front, and being told that you can't go through. Apparently that cute mini crossbody you wore wasn't allowed in due to the stadium's clear bag policy.

In case you weren't already aware, the NFL has a clear bag policy inside the stadiums for public safety reasons. It's not limited to the NFL either. A number of venues for other sports, concerts and festivals have implemented a similar type of rule as well.

With football season underway and more big events popping up, it's a great time to get yourself a clear stadium-approved bag. Fortunately, clear bags can be cute like this clear crossbody from Amazon or this belt bag from Urban Outfitters. Plus, you can find one for a really affordable price.

So, here are 13 stylish clear bags you can take to the stadium.