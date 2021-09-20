Ordinary Joe Stars Reveal What It's Like Acting in 3 Parallel Timelines

Watch : "Ordinary Joe" Stars Elizabeth Lail & Natalie Martinez Spill

Ordinary Joe is not your ordinary TV show.

NBC's new drama, which premieres tonight at 10 p.m., will take viewers on a journey through three different realities after Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) makes three very different decisions that forever affect the course of his life, including his relationships, careers and family.

Ordinary Joe co-stars Elizabeth Lail and Natalie Martinez, who both play Wolk's love interests in different storylines, opened up to E! News exclusively about what attracted them to the fascinating new series.

"For me, what initially drew me, I was really there for the stories, the struggle. I'm always attracted to struggle, I don't know what that says about me," Lail revealed. "But I like feeling like these are real people dealing with real issues, whether it be fertility or divorce or career vs. family balance. The relationships were just so full and well-written."

Martinez added, "The fact of having to play the same person but in three different lives and to see those roads not taken kind of pan out. I think that was really interesting."