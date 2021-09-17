Milo Ventimiglia Exposes Just How "Uncomfortable" He Felt After Viral Short Shorts Debate

Watch : Milo Ventimiglia Talks THOSE Tiny Shorts That Broke the Internet

Baring it all.

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia exclusively unzipped during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 17 to reveal just how awkward the debate over those workout shorts was earlier this year. Back in April, a paparazzi pic of Ventimiglia leaving the gym went viral due to the short hemline showing off the Gilmore Girls alum's toned thighs.

"Yeah, those short shorts, they only come out at the gym," Ventimiglia joked. "The wild part was the follow up that had happened because of that. Literally, I'm just a guy leaving the gym and then to talk to The New York Times about short shorts and GQ is asking me questions about it, kind of proclaim it's short short summer. It's like holy God, this is insane. This is crazy."

Ventimiglia added, "It was a little uncomfortable for me, the attention, but at the same time I'm glad it inspired a lot of people."