Why Heather Rae Young Thinks Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Are "Going to Get Married"

For the cast of Selling Sunset, the love stories are just as hot as the real estate market.
As the countdown continues for Heather Rae Young to marry Tarek El Moussa, two more familiar faces from the Netflix series have developed a special relationship. If you couldn't already guess, we're talking about Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.
For those who get to work with them on a regular basis, the chemistry is even more than what you see on Instagram and red carpets.
"I am just over the moon so happy for them," Heather exclusively told E! News when launching the TRU Hydrate Cucumber Melon drink. "When I first found out, it was basically when the world found out. They kept it a secret. I'm around them a lot and Tarek actually said something to me about them and I was like, ‘No, no, no, I don't see that. Like, they're just friends.' And then turns out that they are in love!"
The reality star added, "They are so adorable. I truly think they're going to get married. I really feel like when you start this beautiful friendship, and they've gone through so much for each other and with each other and have been there for each other through situations, and now they have this beautiful love. They both just look so happy."
Heather added that she's happy for anyone that finds a connection like she did with Tarek because "it's a very rare love."
"I've never heard Jason say the things he's said about someone else," she added. "So she's special to him, and he's very special to her."
While fans will have to wait until a new season of Selling Sunset premieres to see the friendship turn into something more, Heather is focused on planning her own dream wedding. After hosting a joint bachelor and bachelorette party at the J.W. Marriott in Palm Springs, Calif., both Heather and Tarek are excited for the main event.
"The wedding is just going to be a huge amazing party," she teased. "We are getting very close…We had this gorgeous mockup a couple of weeks ago. It's just been such a fun process. Tarek and I say it's like designing a house. You're presented with the options, you get to pick the colors of the tables and the chairs and the flowers and the design and then change things up. It's been a really fun process."
