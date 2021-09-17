Jennifer Lopez Reflects on "Magical" Trip to Venice With Ben Affleck

Now that's amore.
Jennifer Lopez sent Ben Affleck's new movie The Last Duel some love on Instagram Sept. 16 and looked back at its premiere at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival.
"I had such a beautiful time!!" the actress and singer wrote alongside throwback footage of her getting ready for the big night. "And I'm so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It's the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it's amazing!! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!! #TBT Baci Baci Baci #VivaItalia."
In the post, Lopez broke down her day in Italy, including her getting her hair and makeup done, attending a festival press event and walking the red carpet. While there weren't any full-on photos of her with Affleck in the video, eagle-eyed fans could still spot a few subtle traces of them together in the clip.
However, the duo did pose for the cameras at the Sept. 10 premiere, making it their first red carpet appearance as a couple in 18 years (perhaps you saw the photos?).
The last one had been at the premiere of their film Gigli in 2003. Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, had been engaged at the time but confirmed their breakup in 2004.
News of their rekindled romance broke in May. And from their romantic getaways and PDA-packed date nights to their time spent with each other's families and support of each other's careers, Affleck and Lopez have shown that Bennifer is back.
"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," a source close to J.Lo told E! News. "They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship, and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be, and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."