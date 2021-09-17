Jennifer Lopez Reflects on "Magical" Trip to Venice With Ben Affleck

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Turn Heads During Red Carpet Return

Now that's amore.

Jennifer Lopez sent Ben Affleck's new movie The Last Duel some love on Instagram Sept. 16 and looked back at its premiere at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival.

"I had such a beautiful time!!" the actress and singer wrote alongside throwback footage of her getting ready for the big night. "And I'm so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It's the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it's amazing!! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!! #TBT Baci Baci Baci #VivaItalia."

In the post, Lopez broke down her day in Italy, including her getting her hair and makeup done, attending a festival press event and walking the red carpet. While there weren't any full-on photos of her with Affleck in the video, eagle-eyed fans could still spot a few subtle traces of them together in the clip.